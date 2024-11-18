What Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said about San Jose State victory, Ashton Jeanty’s Heisman chase
No. 13 Boise State trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter of last week’s Mountain West Conference road game at San Jose State.
It was the Broncos’ largest deficit of the season.
With their College Football Playoff hopes on the line, the Broncos quickly regrouped and pulled away late for a 42-21 victory.
“I’m proud of our guys for continuing to stay in the fight and keep getting better,” Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson said during Monday’s press conference. “Obviously it was not perfect on Saturday … but being able to go from that starting point to end the game on a 42-7 run is a testament to these kids.”
The Broncos (9-1, 6-0) have another road test this week against Wyoming (2-8, 2-4). Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. in Laramie.
Here are the highlights from Danielson’s press availability ahead of Saturday’s game.
On if the coaching staff feels a responsibility to keep Ashton Jeanty in the Heisman Trophy race
“We go into every week saying ‘what does it take for us to win this football game?’ And if you ask Ashton Jeanty, that’s what he cares about, too. And if that means giving him 30 or whatever carries, if it means some games 20 … we go into a game going ‘OK, what do we need to do to win that game?’ Because we know we’re going to get a defense’s best.
“Yes, we love to continue to find ways like we did this weekend to get our receivers the ball more, and they were very explosive. Breezy Dubar back, getting him comfortable. He had a good catch and run for a first down. We’ve got to get him going more. Tyler Crow had a big run on third down. But Ashton Jeanty is our guy. And we’ve got to continue to find ways to protect him, but we’ve got to do what it takes to win these football games. … And if that’s giving the ball to Ashton, we’re going to give the ball to Ashton. If it’s giving the ball to somebody else and creating some different looks, we’ll do that as well.”
On quarterback Maddux Madsen and the passing game
“I think Maddux Madsen played one of his if not his best game all season. Especially coming off a game where he was inconsistent against Nevada. He played extremely well on Saturday. We were able to get the ball to 10 different receivers. Latrell Caples had big-time catches in the game. Cam Camper, Chase Penry had a third-down catch. Austin Bolt, big-time third-down catch. Matt Lauter touchdown. Matt Wagner. I can keep going down the line.”
On the defense forcing four turnovers
“We were able to create four turnovers for the first time this season, which is a monster stat in this game. I’m proud of our guys. I mean, even playing out of position. A’Marion McCoy, he played out of position (at slot corner). We put a lot on his plate. He had 11 tackles and had some things he did really well in that game. Ty Benefield started a little it slow and had one of his better games, too.”
On the team’s leadership
“That’s one of the best sidelines we’ve had all season. Never flinched, stayed in it. Encouraging each other even when things are not going our way, and we’re going to be able to rely on that. This is a battle-tested team. I know that, I’ve seen that, I’m proud of them for that and I’m excited to continue to learn and grow.”
On the failed fake field goal
“I called it, and we’d do it again. I wouldn’t do it if I knew it wouldn’t work, let me be the first to say that. But we want to be on the attack in all three phases, and we’re going to continue to find ways to fake on field goal and punt. We have to, we have to keep people off balance.”
