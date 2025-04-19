Boise State receives commitment from class of 2026 quarterback
Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson received some good news ahead of Saturday’s spring game.
Bryson Beaver, a class of 2026 quarterback from Southern California’s Vista Murrieta High School, gave a verbal commitment to the Broncos Saturday morning. Beaver is in town to attend Boise State’s spring game, which is scheduled for a 1:30 p.m. start at Albertsons Stadium.
“I’m so excited to say that after coming up to see the school and getting to meet the coaches in person, I’ve decided to commit to (Boise State),” Beaver wrote on X.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Beaver is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports and the No. 162 overall player in California for the class of 2026. He chose the Broncos over reported offers from Coastal Carolina, UNLV, Utah and numerous others.
Beaver is entering his third season as the starting quarterback for Vista Murrieta.
As a sophomore, Beaver completed 184 of 325 (57 percent) passes for 2,550 yards and 26 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He was even better last fall, going 229 of 345 (66 percent) for 3,214 yards and 33 touchdowns with six interceptions.
Vista Murrieta finished 8-5 overall last season and reached the quarterfinals of the Division 3 Southern Section playoffs.
Back in March, Boise State lost class of 2026 quarterback commit Jackson Presley. Presley, who attends Montana’s Glacier High School, flipped his commitment from the Broncos to FCS power Montana State.
In his two seasons as a starter for Glacier, Presley has thrown for 5,722 yards and 53 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while running for 16 TDs.
Presley, a three-star prospect, is rated the nation’s No. 43 class of 2026 quarterback recruit by 247Sports. His numerous reported offers include Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M.
Boise State extended offers to Beaver and Tayden Kaawa of Orem High School (Utah) following Presley’s decommitment.
Here are Boise State’s four known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Bryson Beaver, quarterback Vista Murrieta (California)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)