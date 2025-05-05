Boise State secures commitment from class of 2026 Washington tight end
With Matt Lauter and Matt Wagner coming off strong seasons, Boise State has proven to be a tight end-friendly offense during the Spencer Danielson era.
The Broncos may have secured their next great tight end in Darren Schmitt of Washington’s Evergreen High School. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Schmitt announced his commitment to Boise State on Monday.
Schmitt plays tight end and defensive end for Evergreen, but the talented athlete is ticketed for offense at the next level. He was voted first-team all-3A Greater St. Helens League as a junior on offense.
Evergreen won the GSHL last season and finished 8-2 overall.
The Broncos extended a scholarship offer to Schmitt in early April. He chose Boise State over offers from Portland State and Sacramento State. Schmitt said he was also being courted by BYU, Colorado State and Utah.
A three-star prospect, Schmitt is the No. 14 overall class of 2026 recruit in Washington in the 247Sports composite rankings. He is the nation’s No. 1,207 overall prospect.
Schmitt is the second player from Evergreen to commit to Boise State in the last two years. The Broncos signed defensive back Josiah Alanis in December.
With Schmitt’s commitment, Boise State is up to No. 50 nationally in the 247Sports class of 2026 team recruiting rankings.
Here are Boise State’s six known commitments for its 2026 recruiting class:
Bryson Beaver, quarterback, Vista Murrieta (California)
Rocky Dunn, athlete, Melissa (Texas)
Terrious Favors, athlete, Carver (Georgia)
AJ Logan, wide receiver, Mount Miguel (California)
LaGary Mitchell, linebacker, Meridian (Idaho)
Darren Schmitt, tight end, Evergreen (Washington)