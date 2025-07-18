BC Bulletin

ACC Announces Full Schedule For 2025 Football Kickoff: ACC Daily

ACC Football Kickoff takes place from July 22-24 at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.

Kim Rankin

Jul 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jul 25, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney speaks to the media during the ACC Kickoff at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

2025 ACC Football Kickoff takes place next week at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C. 

Earlier in the week, the conference released the full press conference schedule for the multi-day event. 

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will kick things off with his annual Forum on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, followed by Miami at 11 a.m., SMU at noon, Stanford at 1 p.m., Cal at 2 p.m., and Virginia at 3 p.m. 

On Wednesday, Florida State will start off the day by taking the podium at 10 a.m., while Louisville goes at 11 a.m., Syracuse at noon, Pitt at 1 p.m., Georgia Tech at 2 p.m., and Wake Forest at 3 p.m.

Boston College gets things going on Thursday at 10 a.m., Virginia Tech will go at 11 a.m., Clemson at noon, Duke at 1 p.m., UNC at 2 p.m., and NC State caps off the event at 3 p.m. 

All press conferences will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ACC Network will have exclusive coverage all three days live from Charlotte.

Below is the full schedule for the event. 

Full Press Conference Schedule

Tuesday, July 22

9-10 a.m. ET – Commissioner’s Forum

11-11:30 a.m. ET – Miami

12-12:30 p.m. ET – SMU

1-1:30 p.m. ET – Stanford 

2-2:30 p.m. ET – California

3-3:00 p.m. ET – Virginia

Wednesday, July 23

10-10:30 a.m. ET – Florida State

11-11:30 a.m. ET – Louisville

12-12:30 p.m. ET – Syracuse

1-1:30 p.m. ET – Pitt

2-2:30 p.m. ET – Georgia Tech

3-3:30 p.m. ET – Wake Forest 

Thursday, July 24

10-10:30 a.m. ET – Boston College

11-11:30 a.m. ET – Virginia Tech

12-12:30 p.m. ET – Clemson

1-1:30 p.m. ET – Duke

2-2:30 p.m. ET – North Carolina 

3-3:30 p.m. ET – NC State

Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

