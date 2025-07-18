ACC Announces Full Schedule For 2025 Football Kickoff: ACC Daily
2025 ACC Football Kickoff takes place next week at Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C.
Earlier in the week, the conference released the full press conference schedule for the multi-day event.
ACC commissioner Jim Phillips will kick things off with his annual Forum on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET, followed by Miami at 11 a.m., SMU at noon, Stanford at 1 p.m., Cal at 2 p.m., and Virginia at 3 p.m.
On Wednesday, Florida State will start off the day by taking the podium at 10 a.m., while Louisville goes at 11 a.m., Syracuse at noon, Pitt at 1 p.m., Georgia Tech at 2 p.m., and Wake Forest at 3 p.m.
Boston College gets things going on Thursday at 10 a.m., Virginia Tech will go at 11 a.m., Clemson at noon, Duke at 1 p.m., UNC at 2 p.m., and NC State caps off the event at 3 p.m.
All press conferences will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ACC Network will have exclusive coverage all three days live from Charlotte.
Below is the full schedule for the event.
Full Press Conference Schedule
Tuesday, July 22
9-10 a.m. ET – Commissioner’s Forum
11-11:30 a.m. ET – Miami
12-12:30 p.m. ET – SMU
1-1:30 p.m. ET – Stanford
2-2:30 p.m. ET – California
3-3:00 p.m. ET – Virginia
Wednesday, July 23
10-10:30 a.m. ET – Florida State
11-11:30 a.m. ET – Louisville
12-12:30 p.m. ET – Syracuse
1-1:30 p.m. ET – Pitt
2-2:30 p.m. ET – Georgia Tech
3-3:30 p.m. ET – Wake Forest
Thursday, July 24
10-10:30 a.m. ET – Boston College
11-11:30 a.m. ET – Virginia Tech
12-12:30 p.m. ET – Clemson
1-1:30 p.m. ET – Duke
2-2:30 p.m. ET – North Carolina
3-3:30 p.m. ET – NC State
More ACC Football Kickoff News: ACC Releases List of Coaches, Athletes Attending 2025 Football Kickoff: ACC Daily