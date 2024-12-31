A Year in Review for Boston College, The Rundown: December 31, 2024
The year 2024 proved to be one of ups and downs for Boston College athletics, as it was for most schools across the country.
Several coaching changes took place across the board, rankings were climbed and others fell, but all the while, Eagles fans stayed the course, and were rewarded for it in the closing months of the past 365 days.
Bill O'Brien brought the football program back into the national spotlight at times during the course of the 2024 season, Men's Hockey captivated the eyes of the collegiate audiences, and both men's and women's basketball teams look poised to make some noise during the conference slate with plenty of opportunity left ahead.
A lot can happen in 365 days, and only time will tell what's next for the Eagles.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 31.
Eagles Results:
There were no games scheduled for Monday, Dec. 30.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
45 days.
Did You Notice?
- The National Football Foundation recently held a memoriam for coaches, players and others who contributed to the game's success that passed on over the course of the last year.
- Former Boston College player and NFL head coach Brian Flores could be a name to watch for the Chicago Bears going forward, according to some NFL rumors.
- Boston College men's basketball's Donald Hand Jr. won ACC Player of the Week for his efforts for his career night from the floor this past week.
Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:
“We can proudly say that we will always be Eagles.”- Jesper and Julius Mattila
