Ask Ekeland Leads Boston College Men's Soccer to 1-0 Win Over Merrimack
The Boston College men’s soccer team recorded its second straight win with a 1-0 victory over the Merrimack Warriors on Sunday afternoon in its first road contest of the year.
The sole goal in the match came from Eagles midfielder Ask Ekeland in the 55th minute, his fourth of the year. Sophomore midfielder Xavier O’Neil tallied the assist.
Both goalkeepers had impressive outings. Nelton Semedo tallied nine saves and one goal against for the Warriors and Brennan Klein tallied one save and zero goals against for the Eagles. Both played the entirety of the match.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 26 goals and 11 shots on goal while Merrimack attempted six shots and one shot on goal.
The Eagles opened their season with two consecutive draws against Iona (2-2) and Providence (1-1). The team recorded its first win of the year on Friday with a 2-1 victory over Dartmouth.
With the win, Boston College improves to 2-0-2 on the year and Merrimack falls to 1-2-0.
Next up, the Eagles kick off conference play with a home contest against the Syracuse Orange on Friday night at 7 p.m. ET. On the other hand, the Warriors travel to Bryant on Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
