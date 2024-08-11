Boston College Alum Laura Hottenrott Places 38th in Women’s Marathon During 2024 Paris Olympic Games
Boston College alumnus Laura Hottenrott (‘16) finished in 38th place in the women’s marathon with a time of 2:31:19 during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
As a part of Team Germany, Hottenrott started the competition in 69th place after the first 5km with a time of 17:33, but moved up at nearly every checkpoint. The biggest jump came in between 15km and 20km where she moved up 11 spots from No. 65 to No. 54.
Sifan Hassan (Netherlands) took home the gold with a time of 2:22:55 which was an Olympic record, Tigst Assefa (Ethiopia) took home the silver with a time of 2:22:58, and Hellen Obiri (Kenya) took home the bronze with a time of 2:23:10, a personal best.
A few of her accomplishments during her time in Chestnut Hill include earning All-America honors, finished ninth in the 1,000m in the ACC Championships (outdoor), fifth overall in the 5,000m and second overall in 3,000m (indoor), helped the Eagles to a fifth-place finish at the NCAA Regionals Championships (XC), and made an appearance in the NCAA Championships (XC).
Hottenrott is one of three Boston College representatives competing in the Olympics. Eagles alumnus Erika Reineke (‘17) finished in ninth place in the women’s dinghy event and assistant fencing coach Ralf Bissdorf led the women’s foil team to a gold medal which made history as the first gold in fencing for Team USA.
