Boston College Baseball Ends Regular Season With Series Loss to Cal
The Boston College Eagles (26-28, 11-19 ACC) baseball team lost its rubber match to the Cal Golden Bears (22-30, 89-21 ACC) 4-3 in extra innings on Saturday.
For the first time in the series, the Eagles gained the early lead 1-0 in the top of the third inning. Center fielder Josiah Ragsdale crossed home plate on a fielding error by Cal.
The Eagles maintained their lead until the bottom of the fifth when Cal got on the board and went in front 3-1. The Golden Bears brought in a pair of runs on a throwing error by Eagles starting pitcher Jacob Burnham and the final run came in on an RBI groundout by second baseman Jarren Advincula.
Boston College battled back and got within one run 3-2 in the eighth on an RBI single by second baseman Vince Cimini.
The Eagles tied things up at 3 in the ninth on a sacrifice fly by third baseman Patrick Roche.
After Cal went down in order in the home half of the inning to send the game into extra innings, the Golden Bears walked it off in the tenth when pinch runner Elijah Clayton scored from third on a wild pitch.
In the outing, Burnham went 4.1 innings and allowed five hits and three runs (two earned). Cesar Gonzalez and JD Ogden entered out of the bullpen. Gonzalez earned the loss and moves to 2-1 on the year.
Next up, Boston College will start its run in the ACC Tournament in Durham, N.C., on Tuesday.