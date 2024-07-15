Boston College Baseball’s Cameron Leary Selected by Oakland A’s in 2024 MLB Draft
Former Boston College outfielder Cameron Leary was selected as the No. 286 overall pick (tenth round) by the Oakland A’s in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Leary spent four seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 181 games which included 173 starts and tallied a .247 batting average, 153 runs, 152 hits, 129 runs batted in, 27 doubles, three triples, 43 home runs, drew 129 walks, stole 41 bases, a .510 slugging percentage, and a .403 on-base percentage.
During the 2024 season, the senior led the Eagles in multiple statistics including home runs (15), runs batted in (48), drawn walks (53), and runs (55), and recorded the third-most hits. He also made the ABCA Northeast All-Region Second-Team and won the Franklin Hitter of the Year Award.
Last season, Leary made program history as his home runs were the second-most in Eagles history.
Leary is the first Boston College player or prospect to be selected in the 2024 MLB Draft and was the 92nd Eagle to be selected in the history of the draft.
As for Oakland, Leary is the 11th player selected by the team, joining Wake Forest first baseman Nick Kurtz, LSU third baseman Tommy White and pitcher Gage Jump, Rutgers shortstop Joshua Kuroda-Grauer, California outfielder Rodney Green, Portland pitcher Sam Stuhr, Mayfield SS pitcher Josiah Romeo, Great Oaks High School catcher Dylan Fien, Vanderbilt catcher Davis Diaz, and Arkansas third baseman Jared Sprague-Lott.
The 2024 MLB Draft will conclude on July 16 with rounds 11-20 at 2 p.m. ET.