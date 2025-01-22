Boston College Earns Two 2026 Commitments, The Rundown: January 22, 2025
Bill O'Brien and his staff put together a strong week on the recruiting trail, adding two more prospects to the 2026 recruiting class and bringing the class total to now nine.
The Eagles landed commitments from Gerald Green, Jr. and DJ Biggins, both cornerbacks in the 2026 class that will likely be difference makers once they arrive to Chestnut Hill.
Both made their announcements on social media, with Green saying, "“Proud to announce that l'm Committed to Boston College,” said Green Jr., via X, “Thank you GOD and to all my Coaches that helped me through the process and most importantly thanks to my family.”
And Biggins saying in his post, "I am incredibly grateful to announce my commitment to Boston College for football. Thank you, God, for your guidance and blessings. To my family, your support has been everything to me. And to my coaches, thank you for believing in me."
As of now, the Eagles hold nine commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and rank No. 16 in 247Sports' composite ranking. This year for 2025, O'Brien and his staff compiled the No. 68 ranked class, so to be near the top at this point of the offseason for 2026 is a major improvement.
Today’s Schedule:
No games scheduled
Eagles Results:
Men's basketball: Lost 74-56 to Virginia
Women's Hockey: Win 4-1 against Harvard
Countdown to Boston College Baseball’s Season Opener:
23 days.
Did You Notice?
- Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien was on the recruiting trail this week, taking visits to top high school prospects in the New England area. Here he is pictured with 4-Star cornerback Jordan Thomas of Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey.
- Boston College men's hoops lost their fifth straight game of the season on Tuesday night to the Virginia Cavaliers and head coach Earl Grant was asked about his own job security following the game, saying, "Obviously [athletic director] Blake James is sitting right here in the room now,” said Grant. “He’s on the trip. I think for me, that’s really not in my control. My job is to build a program and that’s what we’ve been doing. I think the program is in a lot better place than when we found it. We’ve won, we’ve got better every year, and so that’s out of my control, but if you guys want to ask Blake about that, you can ask him."