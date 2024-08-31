Boston College Men’s Soccer Captures First Win of Season
The Boston College Eagles men’s soccer team beat the Dartmouth Big Green 2-1 on Friday night to capture its first win of the 2024 season.
The Eagles took an early lead with a goal from defender Moritz Gundelach in the seventh minute of the match, his first career goal in Chestnut Hill.
The Big Green scored in the 23rd minute with a goal from forward Vasilis Moiras. The contest remained tied until the 73rd minute when midfielder Ask Ekeland scored the go-ahead and eventual game-winning goal.
In total, The Boston College offense attempted 15 shots and seven shots on goal while the Big Green attempted five shots and one shot on goal.
Eagles players Max Andrews, Jack Burkhardt, and Danny Istambouli tallied assists in the match and Big Green midfielder Phineas Callahan tallied the team’s sole assist.
Both goalkeepers played the entirety of the contest. Eagles goalie Brennan Klein tallied one goal against and no saves, while Big Green goalie Costi Christodoulou tallied five saves and two goals against.
Prior to Friday night’s match, Boston College recorded two draws to open the season against Iona and Providence. With the win, the Eagles improve to 1-0-2 on the year and Dartmouth loses its season opener.
Next up, the Eagles will travel to Merrimack on Sunday afternoon. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET. As for the Big Green, the team will host FDU on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.
