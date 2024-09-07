Boston College Men’s Soccer Opens ACC Play With Draw Against No. 20 Syracuse
The Boston College men’s soccer team kicked off ACC play with a draw against the No. 20 Syracuse Orange 1-1 on Friday night.
Syracuse got off to the early advantage in the opening minute of the contest with a goal from midfielder Gabe Threadgold. Forward Michael Acquah tallied the assist.
The Eagles responded in the 22nd minute of the match with a goal from forward Michael Asare, his first of his collegiate career. The score was assisted by forward Leo Guarino, his first of the season.
Both teams attempted 24 shots combined for the rest of the match which included three by the Eagles in the final minute and a half, however neither team could execute a goal.
In total, The Boston College offense attempted 16 shots and six shots on goal while Syracuse attempted 14 shots and three shots on goal.
Both goalkeepers had stellar performances in the match. For the Eagles, Brennan Klein tallied two saves and one goal against. For the Orange, Tomas Hut tallied five saves and one goal against.
With the draw, Boston College moved to 2-0-3 and Syracuse moved to 2-1-2.
Next up, Boston College hosts No. 2 Clemson next Friday at 7 p.m. ET. Syracuse hosts Virginia Tech next Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
