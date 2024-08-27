Boston College Men's Soccer Records Second Straight Draw
The Boston College Eagles men’s soccer team tied with the Providence Friars 1-1 on Monday evening at Newton Campus Field.
The Eagles’ sole goal came from midfielder Marco Dos Santos in the 13th minute of the contest, his first career goal with Boston College. Midfielder Xavier O’Neil recorded the assist, his second of the season.
Boston College kept the one-goal advantage throughout the first half, however Providence tied up the match in the 64th minute with a goal from Aidan Davock. Defender Vasco Teixeira tallied the assist. The Friars attempted a shot in the 90th minute, but a save by Boston College goalie Brennan Klein secured the draw.
In total, the Eagles offense attempted 11 shots and five shots on goal, while the Friars attempted 17 shots and seven shots on goal.
Both goalkeepers had impressive outings. Klein tallied six games and one goal against and Friars goalie Lukas Burns tallied four saves and one goal against.
With the draw, Boston College goes to 0-0-2 on the season and Providence goes to 1-0-1. The Friars will travel to Hofstra on Thursday evening for their second of a three-game road trip and the Eagles will host Dartmouth on Friday evening for their third and final game of this home stretch before traveling to Merrimack on Sunday afternoon.
