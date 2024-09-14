Boston College Men’s Soccer Suffers First Loss of Season to No. 5 Clemson
The Boston College men’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the year to No. 5 Clemson 1-0 at Newton Soccer Field on Friday night.
The match was a defensive battle throughout its entirety, but Clemson took the one-goal advantage in the 72nd minute of the contest with a goal by midfielder Misei Yoshizawa. Tigers midfielder Joran Gerbet tallied the assist.
After the score, Boston College attempted two shots to try and tie the game which included one in the final second of the match, but it was blocked to secure the win for Clemson.
Eagles goalie Brennan Klein tallied three saves and one goal against and Tigers goalie Joseph Andema tallied four saves and zero goals against.
As a whole, the Boston College offense attempted 12 shots and four shots on goal while Clemson attempted 13 shots and five shots on goal.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 2-1-3 on the year and the Tigers improve to 3-1-1.
Up next, Boston College hosts Siena on Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. ET while Clemson travels to Holy Cross on Monday night at 6 p.m. ET.
More From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Boston College Men’s Soccer Opens ACC Play With Draw Against No. 20 Syracuse
Boston College Football Sells Out Red Bandanna Game vs. Michigan State
Boston College OL Ozzy Trapilo Shares Thoughts on How Team has Improved on Penalties
Boston College Wide Receiver Lewis Bond on Missouri, ‘I Don’t See Them as Nothing [More] Than a Football Team’