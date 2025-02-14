Boston College Softball Earns Shutout Win Over Binghamton
The Boston College Eagles (4-3) softball team got back in the win column on Friday morning with a 2-0 win over the Binghamton Bearcats (3-3) in its first game of the day.
Both runs for the Eagles came in the fifth inning on the same play. Prior to the scores, shortstop Gator Robinson got on base after drawing a one-out walk and left fielder Zoe Hines reached base on an error by Binghamton first baseman Emma Lawson.
The pair advanced on a groundout in the following at-bat, putting both of them in scoring position and the two scored after designated player Maycee Hilt reached base on an error by Lawson, her second of the day.
Kelly Colleran started in the circle for the Eagles. In her second outing in as many days, she allowed just one hit and three walks in 5.1 innings of work.
Bailey Kendziorski entered in relief and pitched the remainder of the game. She put up goose eggs across the board in the final 1.2 innings.
Colleran (2-0) was credited with the win and Kendziorski (1) recorded the save.
The victory marks Boston College’s second shutout win of the season and is the team’s first win in the Bubly Invitational. The Eagles opened the tournament with a loss to the No. 2 Florida Gators 12-7 on Thursday night.
Next up, Boston College continues its run in the Bubly Invitational with a game against No. 14 Duke at 2 p.m. ET