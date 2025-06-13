Boston College Softball Hires New Head Coach
The Boston College Eagles softball program has hired its newest head coach.
The program announced the hiring of Saint Francis head coach Beth Krysiak to serve in the same position in an official press release on Friday afternoon.
"I am excited to be joining the Boston College family and to become an Eagle," said Krysiak in the official press release. "I look forward to leading the program to new heights, upholding the exceptional experience of being a BC student-athlete, and developing confident and successful young women through softball. I am thankful to be blessed with the opportunity to lead at a historic place like Boston College, with an incredible reputation for preparing young people for success in life. I am eager to become a part of the competitive environment in the athletic department. Go Eagles!"
In 2025, she led Saint Francis to a 26-26 campaign which included a 14-7 mark in conference (NEC) play, won the NEC Tournament, and made an appearance in the College Station Regional.
"Beth is a proven winner and an outstanding leader and we are thrilled to welcome her to Boston College," said William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Blake James in the press release. "She is highly respected among her peers and her ability to recruit, teach, and develop our student-athletes on and off the field will make an immediate impact on the softball program."
She will be Boston College’s sixth head coach, succeeding Amy Kvilhaug who announced her retirement from college coaching in May.