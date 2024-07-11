Boston College Summer Headlines on The Joe Gaither Show
This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BCCentral" takes a look at summer headlines over the last week. Kim Rankin joins the program to talk about her work as Eagles athletics had a number of newsworthy moments.
We open the show with WWE as they announced Joe Tessitore as the newest member of the broadcasting team. How will the Boston College alum fit into the crazy world of wrestling?
We continue with Zay Flowers Day as he put on a charity event in Florida. Will Zay Flowers take a big step forward in his second year with the Baltimore Ravens? How has he represented Boston College as he's now the face of the Eagles in the NFL?
The show transitions into a bit of sadness as Boston College hockey player Tony Voce passed away at the young age of 43. Rankin lets us know how she's faring dipping her toes into the world of college hockey as the Eagle have one of the most storied programs in the country.
Finally we turn our attention to ACC Media Days as it begins in two weeks. Rankin lets us know her number one question for Boston College head football coach Bill O'Brien as he's set to lead his first college program in over a decade this fall.
