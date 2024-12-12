Boston College Women's Basketball Earns Eighth Win of Season, The Rundown: December 12, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
The Boston College women's basketball team defeated the UMass Minutewomen 62-57 on Wednesday afternoon.
Boston College forward Teya Sidberry led the team with 11 points while guard Savannah Samuel finished with ten. In total, ten Eagles scored at least one point.
One Eagle recorded a season-best in the contest. Guard Andrea Daley tallied 14 rebounds which was not only a season-high, but also a career-high for the senior.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 8-4 on the season and remain 1-0 in confernce play. UMass falls to 4-6 overall and has yet to play a conference team.
Today's Schedule:
No games are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 12.
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball: Boston College 62, UMass 57.
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
64 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College running backs coach Savon Huggins has been named to the AFCA 2025 35 Under 35 Coaches Leadership Institute. Huggins has been with the Eagles program since 2021 and has been the running backs coach since 2022.
- Boston College class of 2025 signee Marcus Upton was profiled by Jersey Sports Zone for his performace in his senior season. Upton is a product of Winslow Township High School in Atco, N.J., and is the highest-ranked recruit in the Eagles class.
- Boston College Athletics has announced its Eagles of the Week, women's basketball guard T'yana Todd and track & field's Colin Kravitz and Max McQuide.
