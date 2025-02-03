BC Bulletin

Boston College Women's Basketball Earns Win Over Clemson, The Rundown: February 3, 2025

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women's Basketball (BC_WBB) via X

The Boston College women's basketball team snapped a three-game skid with a 94-65 victory over the Clemson Tigers on Sunday afternoon at Conte Forum.

Boston College was led by forward Teya Sidberry, who tallied 20 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block. In total, eight Eagles recorded a point and five scored double-digits.

With the win, the Eagles improve to 13-11 overall and 4-7 in ACC play while the Tigers fall to 11-11 overall and 4-7 in ACC play.

Today's Schedule:

Men's Hockey: Boston College vs. Northeastern (Beanpot) | Boston, Mass. | 8 p.m. ET | NESN/ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio

Eagles Results:

Women's Basketball: Boston College 94, Clemson 65.

Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:

11 days.

Did You Notice?

  • Boston College fencer Taylor Sartori earned her 100th career win as an Eagle on Sunday.
  • The Boston College softball program gave a shout out to its catchers in honor of National Catchers Day.
  • The Boston College women's basketball program shared a video to social media of the team celebrating its win on Sunday afternoon.

Boston College Eagles Quote of the Day:

“Jim O'Brien came in, and I know that there was a time where it was between, I think, Jim Calhoun and Jim O'Brien, and Jim O'Brien was chosen. I thought it was great for me because he gave me a lot of freedom, allowed me to be a coach on the floor, taught me really to kind of be more of a point guard than a 2 guard and led more vocally as I was kind of quiet back then, believe it or not.”

Dana Barros

Special Media: 

