Boston College Women’s Soccer Caps Off Opening Weekend With Win Over Merrimack
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team defeated the Merrimack Warriors 5-1 on Sunday afternoon to improve to 2-0-0 on the year.
The Eagles took the early advantage in the 5th minute of the contest with a goal by forward Aislin Streicek. The Warriors tied up the match in the 13th minute by midfielder Jillian Golden, however that was all Merrimack could execute.
Boston College scored four unanswered goals to seal the victory from Paige Peltier in the 35th minute, Ashley Roberts in the 36th minute, and a pair from Sydney Segalla in the 81st and 82nd minute.
Defender Sarai Costello tallied two assists, while midfielder Georgina Clarke, forward Emily Sapienza, and Peltier each tallied one.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 24 shots and 14 shots on goal. Merrimack attempted six shots and three shots on goal.
Eagles goalie Wiebke Willebrandt and Warriors goalie Lily Morgan played the entirety of the match. Willebrandt tallied two saves and one goal against, while Morgan tallied nine saves and five goals against.
The win marks a perfect opening weekend for Boston College as the team won its season opener on Thursday against Jacksonville 1-0 and are one game away from tying its win total from 2023.
