Boston College Women’s Soccer Defeats Dartmouth, Improves to 5-0 on Season
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team has gotten off to a hot start to its season.
Under the leadership of first-year head coach Chris Watkins, who came to Chestnut Hill in Dec. 2023 from Gonzaga, the Eagles have secured wins against Jacksonville, Merrimack, Gardner-Webb, and Long Island.
Within the first week of the season, the team reached its total wins from the previous year and has outscored opponents 14-2 through the first four games.
The Eagles faced their toughest test on Thursday night with their first road game of the year against the Dartmouth Big Green, however the Eagles pulled out a 1-0 win with a goal from forward Aislin Streicek in the 83rd minute of the contest. Forward Ella Richards tallied the assist.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 13 shots and eight shots on goal, while Dartmouth attempted ten shots and three shots on goal.
Eagles goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied three saves and Big Green goalie Ally Connors tallied six saves and one goal against.
With the win, Boston College improves to 5-0-0 on the year while Dartmouth falls to 2-1-0. On Sunday, the Eagles will host UMass and the Big Green will host Stonehill. Both matches are set for 1 p.m. ET.
