Boston College Women's Soccer Stays Undefeated With Win Over LIU
The Boston College Eagles women’s soccer team defeated the Long Island Sharks 6-0 on Sunday afternoon.
The Eagles took the early advantage in the third minute of the match to go up 1-0. The team saw goals from forwards Aislin Streicek in the 18th minute, Sydney Segalla in the 26th minute, Andi Barth in the 34th minute, and midfielder Emily Sapienza in the 48th minute as well as scored on a pair of own goals.
Midfielders Georgina Clarke and Bella Douglas, defender Amalia Dray, and Streicek tallied assists in the victory.
In total, the Eagles offense attempted 18 shots and 11 shots on goal, while the Sharks attempted five shots and one shot on goal.
Boston College goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied one save in the 80:20 she played in the match and Maya Cheeseboro played in the last 9:40.
Long Island goalie Keely Thomas tallied five saves and six goals against. Sofia Shakham came in at the 71:08 mark and tallied two saves.
With the win, the Eagles improve to 4-0-0 on the season and the Sharks fall to 0-3-0.
Boston College will look to stay undefeated on Thursday evening with its first road contest of the year against Dartmouth.
Read More:
Four Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Players Win Gold in U20 Championship
Boston College Women’s Soccer Caps Off Opening Weekend With Win Over Merrimack
Boston College Volleyball Releases 2024 Schedule
Boston College Women's Soccer Opens Season With Shutout Win Over Jacksonville
Boston College Running Back Jordan McDonald Talks About Relationship With Thomas Castellanos