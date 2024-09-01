Boston College Women's Soccer Suffers First Loss of Season to UMass
The Boston College women’s soccer team suffered its first loss of the season to the UMass Minutewomen 2-1 on Sunday afternoon.
Both teams played a competitive match in the first half and the contest remained scoreless heading into the half.
UMass struck first in the 48th minute with a goal by midfielder Bella Recinos. Forward Nia Hislop extended the Minutewomen lead with a goal in the 81st minute to give UMass the two-score advantage. Hislop also tallied an assist.
The Eagles scored its sole goal in the 85th minute with a goal from midfielder Sophia Lowenberg, however could not complete a comeback. Midfielder Ashley Roberts tallied the assist.
Goalie Wiebke Willebrandt tallied three saves and two goals against for the Eagles and goalie Bella Mendoza tallied four saves and one goal against for the Minutewomen. Both played the entirety of the match.
In total, the Boston College offense attempted 11 shots and five shots on goal while UMass attempted seven shots and three shots on goal.
With the loss, the Eagles fall to 5-1-0 on the year and UMass improves to 2-2-1 on the year.
Next up, Boston College travels to Cornell on Thursday with kickoff set for 6 p.m. ET and UMass will host Northeastern on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
