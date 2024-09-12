Can the Eagles Beat Another Top 10 Team in 2024?
Let's dive into one of the biggest games of the college football weekend on "The Joe Gaither Show on BCCentral" as we look at Boston College going to Columbia to take on the Missouri Tigers with Kim Rankin from Boston College On SI and Joey Van Zummeren from Missouri On SI.
Boston College has already gone on the road and taken down a top 10 team after beating Florida State in Week1. How is Bill O'Brien using that experience to get his Eagles ready to take on No. 6 Missouri?
The Eagles have run the ball effectively through the first two weeks. How has Boston College used multiple running backs to attack teams through the early stage of the season?
Missouri has a myriad of weapons on offense making it the most challenging opponent yet for the Eagles defense. What will be the keys to pressuring Brady Cook and keeping the ball out of Luther Burden's hands?
The conversation continues and concludes by deciding that the Eagles are playing with house money after they've already beating one top 10 opponent this year. Boston College will give their best in the game, but the schedule sets up well for the Eagles to move on from Week 3's game and accomplish all the goals they had in preseason regardless of Saturday's result.
