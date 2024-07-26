Did Bill O'Brien Give You Confidence at ACC Media Days on The Joe Gaither Show
It's ACC Media Days meaning the college football season is right around the corner. This week's edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BCCentral" focuses on Bill O'Brien, Thomas Castellanos, Drew Kendall and Donovan Ezeiruaku as they all spent time in front of the media this past week in Charlotte.
Kim Rankin joins the show to highlight each Eagles player that met the media this past week and what they mean to the Boston College program. We then discuss if O'Brien is ready to lead a program for the first time in over a decade with all the changes in college football as well as O'Brien's recruiting philosophy and the relationship he's built in a short time on the job.
The show can be seen on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. Shows can also be heard on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon.