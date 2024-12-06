Dontavia Waggoner Reaches 1,000 Career Points, The Rundown: December 6, 2024
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Boston College athletics, including full TV listings.
Boston College women's basketball player Dontavia Waggoner joined an elite club last night as she logged her 1,000th career point in NCAA Women's Basketball.
Waggoner reached the milestone in a 75-64 road loss to the University of Arkansas. She ended with 15 points in the contest along with seven boards and one assist. The women's team's next matchup will be against Virginia this Sunday from Charlottesville. The conference bout tips off at 2 p.m.
Today’s Schedule:
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College in U.S. Open | Greensboro, N.C. | 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. ET. | Peacock (Finals)
- Women’s Hockey: Boston College at Holy Cross | 6 p.m. ET | Live Video | Preview
- Men's Hockey: Boston College at UMass Lowell | 7:15 p.m. ET | WEEI 850 AM | Watch | Live Audio | Live Stats | Preview
Eagles Results:
Women's Basketball @ Arkansas: Boston College 64, Ark. 75
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
70 days.
Did You Notice?
- Boston College defensive line signee Micah Amedee followed up his decision to join the Eagles next season with a win in the Massachusetts State championship game.
- In an additional storyline from the Boston College women's basketball game against Arkansas, junior guard Teya Sidberry finished with a double double, dropping 13 points and 11 boards. Sidberry and the Eagles sit at 6-4 on the season.
- The Boston College football creative team took to social media for a final shoutout to the 2025 recruiting class yesterday. This is Bill O'Brien's first full signing class at BC.
