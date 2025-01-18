Former Boston College Football Head Coach Completes Interview With Jets, The Rundown: January 18, 2025
Former Boston College football head coach Jeff Hafley has completed his interview with the New York Jets.
The organization announced that the interview was completed on Friday afternoon via social media.
Hafley served as the Eagles head coach from 2020-23. Currently, he is the defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers.
- Swimming & Diving: Boston College vs. Boston University | 11 a.m. ET | Live Stats
- Women's Tennis: Boston College vs. Army | Weymouth, Mass. | 4 p.m. ET | Live Stats
- Men's Hockey: No. 2 Boston College at No. 6 Providence | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+ | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Men's Basketball: Boston College vs. No. 3 Duke | 8 p.m. ET | ESPN | Live Video | Live Audio | Live Stats
- Women's Hockey: Boston College 3, Vermont 0.
- Men's Hockey: Boston College 3, Providence 0.
- Boston College volleyball outside hitter transfer Halle Schroder has transferred to Houston. The Cougars made the announcement on Friday via social media.
- Boston College women's basketball guard T'yana Todd scored a career-high 29 points on Thursday night in the Eagles 83-79 win over the Miami Hurricanes.
“People were riled when Leahy left. I remember that Father [Bill] Murphy put out a press release when it happened, wishing Leahy well. As far as the press release went, it was like President Bush wishing Clinton well.”- Rev. Charles Donovan
