Former Eagle Luke Kuechly to be Honored, The Rundown: Thanksgiving Edition
The Boston College football program will honor one of its all-time greats this weekend as former Eagle linebacker Luke Kuechly will be recognized for his admitance into the College Football Hall of Fame.
During his time as an Eagle, Kuechly finished his three seasons with the program with over 500 combined tackles, seven interceptions and 2.5 sacks. Kuechly earned the Bronko Nagurski award in 2011, which is awarded to the best defensive player in all of college football, for his play.
The game between the Boston College Eagles and the Pitt Panthers kicks off at 3 p.m. from Alumni Stadium and will be broadcast on The CW.
Thanksgiving Schedule:
- 11/28: No games scheduled. Happy Holidays.
- 11/29: Men's Basketball vs. Dartmouth | Noon tip-off | Live Video | Live Stats
- 11/29: Men's Hockey vs. Dartmouth | 7 p.m. | Watch | Live Audio | Live Stats | Preview
Eagles Results:
- VB: Lost 3-1 vs. Clemson | Box Score
- WBK: Lost 54-49 vs. Oregon State | Baha Mar Women's Championship | Box Score
Countdown to Boston College baseball’s season opener:
78 days
Did You Notice?
Some social media sites and fans are weighing in on their predictions for this weekend's BC vs. Pitt gridiron matchup.
Bill O'Brien and his staff have made a living running the football this season in the coach's initial season at the helm, but some fans might be surprised by just how much they've been trusting the rushing attack in 2024.
As mentioned earlier, this weekend's matchup between BC and Pitt will be aired on The CW. The game will serve as part of a package for the network that seeks to establish a foothold in live sports broadcasting.