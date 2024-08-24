Four Boston College Women’s Lacrosse Players Win Gold in U20 Championship
Four Boston College women’s lacrosse players won the gold medal as a part of Team USA in the 2024 World Lacrosse Women’s U20 Championship after defeating Team Canada 23-6 on Saturday morning in Hong Kong.
Attacker Emma LoPinto, midfielder Shea Baker, midfielder/defender Lydia Colasante, and goalkeeper Shea Dolce helped Team USA to a perfect 7-0 in the championship and secured wins over Canada, Australia, Puerto Rico, Israel, China, and Germany.
In the medal game, Baker tallied two goals and one assist and LoPinto tallied two goals and three assists. In total, the U.S. scored 23 goals, ten assists, and 31 shots on goal. Dolce tallied two saves and allowed six goals.
LoPinto won the Most Valuable Player award and was one of ten total players to earn a spot on the All-World Team after she tallied 26 goals and 23 assists during the multi-day event. Colasante and Dolce also earned spots on the All-World Team.
The win marked the United States second consecutive championship in the event. In total, the team tallied 211 goals and allowed 20.
With the loss, Team Canada won the silver medal and Team Japan won the bronze medal after defeating Team Australia 14-5.
