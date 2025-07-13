How to Watch: Boston College in 2025 MLB Draft
The 2025 MLB Draft kicks off on Sunday night at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Ga.
High school prospects and college players are getting ready to hear their name and begin the next chapter of their baseball career.
For Boston College, the program has five players listed on MLB’s Draft Tracker in pitchers A.J. Colarusso, Joey Ryan, JD Ogden, and Sean Hard as well as outfielder Josiah Ragsdale.
Last year, the Eagles had a pair of picks in the draft, outfielder Cameron Leary, who was taken in the 10th round as the No. 286 overall pick by the Oakland Athletics, and pitcher John West, who was selected in the 12th round as the No. 374 overall pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Below is all the information on how to watch the draft.
How to Watch: Boston College Baseball in 2025 MLB Draft:
Who: Boston College in 2025 MLB Draft
When: Sunday, July 13 at 6 p.m. ET (Rounds 1-3) and Monday July 14 at 11:30 a.m. (Rounds 4-20)
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Ga.
TV: Rounds 1-3- MLB Network, MLB.com, ESPN; Rounds 4-20: MLB.com
First 5 Picks: (1) Washington Nationals, (2) Los Angeles Angels, (3) Seattle Mariners, (4) Colorado Rockies, (5) St. Louis Cardinals.
2024 Boston College Draftees: OF Cameron Leary- 10th round (No. 286 overall) by Oakland Athletics; RHP John West- 12th round (No. 374 overall) by Arizona Diamondbacks.
2025 Boston College Potential Picks: P A.J. Colarusso, P JD Ogden, OF Josiah Ragsdale, P Joey Ryan, P Sean Hard.