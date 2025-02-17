BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 1

The Eagles improved to 3-0 on the year over the weekend.

Boston College Women's Lacrosse

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team won its sole game last week, a 13-9 victory over the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday in a national championship rematch. 

In the win, the Eagles saw hat tricks from Kylee Colbert and Molly Driscoll and had eight players score at least one goal. 

With the victory, not only did Boston College remain undefeated on the year but also stayed atop the national rankings in both the KANE Media Poll and the IWLCA Coaches Poll. 

Both rankings had the same top four with the Eagles at No. 1, UNC at No. 2, Northwestern at No. 3, and Syracuse at No. 4. KANE had Yale rounding out its top five while IWLCA had Florida. 

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 2

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (17)- 425, 3-0
  2. UNC- 400, 3-0
  3. Northwestern- 395, 2–1
  4. Syracuse- 371, 2-0
  5. Yale- 357, 1-0
  6. Florida- 328, 2-1
  7. Virginia- 316, 2-0
  8. Michigan- 301, 1-1
  9. Maryland- 291, 0-1
  10. Johns Hopkins- 259, 1-1
  11. Notre Dame- 251, 2-1
  12. Penn- 219, 1-0
  13. Stanford- 211, 3-0
  14. Stony Brook- 209, 1-0
  15. Navy- 181, 2-0
  16. Loyola Maryland- 172, 1-1
  17. Clemson- 148, 3-0
  18. Princeton- 143, 0-1
  19. Richmond- 124, 2-0
  20. Duke- 101, 2-1
  21. James Madison- 89, 2-1
  22. Ohio State- 70, 2-0
  23. Army- 49, 1-0
  24. UConn- 32, 2-1
  25. USC- 22, 2-1

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 2

  1. Boston College
  2. UNC 
  3. Northwestern 
  4. Syracuse 
  5. Florida
  6. Yale
  7. Virginia
  8. Michigan 
  9. Maryland 
  10. Johns Hopkins
  11. Notre Dame
  12. Penn
  13. Loyola
  14. Stanford 
  15. Stony Brook
  16. Princeton 
  17. Navy
  18. James Madison
  19. Clemson
  20. Richmond
  21. Duke
  22. UConn
  23. USC
  24. Ohio State
  25. Colorado

RV: Army, West Point, Denver

