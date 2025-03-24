BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 6

The Eagles stayed at the top of the polls after going 2-0 last week.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team swept its slate of games last week with a victory over Brown 18-7 on Tuesday and a conference win over Stanford 17-9 on Saturday. 

With the performances, the Eagles stayed at the top of both the KANE Media Poll and IWLCA Coaches Poll this week. 

Both polls had the same top three for Week 7, but had different teams in fourth and fifth.

Boston College is ranked No. 1 followed by UNC at No. 2 and Northwestern at No. 3. The KANE poll has Johns Hopkins at No. 4 and Florida at No. 5 while IWLCA has Stanford at No. 4 and Johns Hopkins at No. 5. 

In total, eight ACC teams are currently ranked in the two polls. Joining Boston College, UNC, and Stanford is Syracuse, Virginia, Duke, Clemson, and Notre Dame.

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 7

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (17)- 425, 12-0
  2. UNC- 407, 9-0
  3. Northwestern- 392, 8-1
  4. Johns Hopkins- 364, 7-2
  5. Florida- 340, 7-2
  6. Stanford- 334, 9-2
  7. Syracuse- 321, 7-4
  8. Maryland- 318, 6-2
  9. Princeton- 298, 7-1
  10. Yale- 260, 7-2
  11. Virginia- 248, 7-3
  12. Duke- 227, 7-3
  13. Michigan- 223, 6-3
  14. James Madison- 213, 6-3
  15. Penn- 183, 4-2
  16. Clemson- 159, 7-4
  17. USC- 146, 8-3
  18. Loyola Maryland- 122, 6-5
  19. Ohio State- 105, 8-1
  20. Notre Dame- 89, 6-5
  21. Brown- 72, 6-2
  22. Stony Brook- 69, 6-3
  23. Drexel- 53, 8-2
  24. Harvard- 49, 5-3
  25. Navy- 37, 7-3

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 7

(Rank, team)

  1. Boston College
  2. UNC
  3. Northwestern 
  4. Stanford 
  5. Johns Hopkins
  6. Maryland 
  7. Florida 
  8. Syracuse 
  9. Princeton 
  10. Michigan 
  11. Virginia
  12. Yale 
  13. Duke
  14. James Madison
  15. Penn
  16. Clemson 
  17. Loyola Maryland 
  18. USC 
  19. Stony Brook
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Ohio State 
  22. Navy
  23. Harvard 
  24. Brown 
  25. Denver

Read More:

manual

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC