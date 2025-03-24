Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 6
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team swept its slate of games last week with a victory over Brown 18-7 on Tuesday and a conference win over Stanford 17-9 on Saturday.
With the performances, the Eagles stayed at the top of both the KANE Media Poll and IWLCA Coaches Poll this week.
Both polls had the same top three for Week 7, but had different teams in fourth and fifth.
Boston College is ranked No. 1 followed by UNC at No. 2 and Northwestern at No. 3. The KANE poll has Johns Hopkins at No. 4 and Florida at No. 5 while IWLCA has Stanford at No. 4 and Johns Hopkins at No. 5.
In total, eight ACC teams are currently ranked in the two polls. Joining Boston College, UNC, and Stanford is Syracuse, Virginia, Duke, Clemson, and Notre Dame.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 7
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (17)- 425, 12-0
- UNC- 407, 9-0
- Northwestern- 392, 8-1
- Johns Hopkins- 364, 7-2
- Florida- 340, 7-2
- Stanford- 334, 9-2
- Syracuse- 321, 7-4
- Maryland- 318, 6-2
- Princeton- 298, 7-1
- Yale- 260, 7-2
- Virginia- 248, 7-3
- Duke- 227, 7-3
- Michigan- 223, 6-3
- James Madison- 213, 6-3
- Penn- 183, 4-2
- Clemson- 159, 7-4
- USC- 146, 8-3
- Loyola Maryland- 122, 6-5
- Ohio State- 105, 8-1
- Notre Dame- 89, 6-5
- Brown- 72, 6-2
- Stony Brook- 69, 6-3
- Drexel- 53, 8-2
- Harvard- 49, 5-3
- Navy- 37, 7-3
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 7
(Rank, team)
- Boston College
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Stanford
- Johns Hopkins
- Maryland
- Florida
- Syracuse
- Princeton
- Michigan
- Virginia
- Yale
- Duke
- James Madison
- Penn
- Clemson
- Loyola Maryland
- USC
- Stony Brook
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Navy
- Harvard
- Brown
- Denver