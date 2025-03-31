BC Bulletin

Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 7

The Eagles improved to 13-0 on the year over the weekend.

Kim Rankin

Boston College Women’s Lacrosse (bcwlax) via X

The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team won its sole game last week, an 18-6 victory over the Pitt Panthers on Saturday afternoon. 

With the performance, the Eagles stayed atop both the KANE Media Poll and IWLCA Coaches Poll this week for the ninth straight week this year.

In the KANE Poll, Boston College received 15 first-place votes and 399 points. UNC received the other first-place vote.

Both polls had the same top five this week. UNC came in at No. 2, followed by Northwestern at No. 3, Johns Hopkins at No. 4, and Florida at No. 5. 

Below are the full rankings for this week. 

KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 8

(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)

  1. Boston College (15)- 399, 13-0
  2. UNC (1)- 385, 10-0
  3. Northwestern- 368, 8-2
  4. Johns Hopkins- 347, 8-2
  5. Florida- 335, 9-2
  6. Syracuse- 308, 8-4
  7. Princeton- 306, 8-1
  8. Maryland- 288, 7-2
  9. Stanford- 265, 10-3
  10. Virginia- 236, 7-4
  11. Duke- 222, 9-3
  12. James Madison- 205, 7-4
  13. Yale- 201, 7-3
  14. Penn- 198, 5-3
  15. Clemson- 187, 9-4
  16. Loyola Maryland- 147, 8-5
  17. Brown- 127, 7-2
  18. Michigan- 123, 7-3
  19. USC- 103, 8-3
  20. Stony Brook- 90, 7-3
  21. Notre Dame- 68, 6-5
  22. Army- 67, 8-2
  23. Navy- 60, 8-4
  24. Drexel- 58, 9-2
  25. Ohio State- 26, 8-2

IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 8

(Rank, team)

  1. Boston College
  2. UNC 
  3. Northwestern 
  4. Johns Hopkins
  5. Florida 
  6. Syracuse
  7. Maryland
  8. Princeton 
  9. Virginia
  10. Stanford 
  11. Duke
  12. Yale
  13. James Madison
  14. Penn
  15. Clemson
  16. Michigan 
  17. Loyola Maryland 
  18. USC 
  19. Brown
  20. Stony Brook
  21. Notre Dame
  22. Navy
  23. Drexel
  24. Harvard 
  25. Army West Point

Received Votes: Denver, Ohio State

Read More:

manual

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is a 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, Missouri Tigers On SI, and now Boston College Eagles On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games. Connect with Kim on X/Twitter at @kmrankin1 and follow the site at @BostonCollegeSI.

Home/All Things BC