Where Boston College Women's Lacrosse Ranks After Week 7
The Eagles improved to 13-0 on the year over the weekend.
The Boston College Eagles women’s lacrosse team won its sole game last week, an 18-6 victory over the Pitt Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
With the performance, the Eagles stayed atop both the KANE Media Poll and IWLCA Coaches Poll this week for the ninth straight week this year.
In the KANE Poll, Boston College received 15 first-place votes and 399 points. UNC received the other first-place vote.
Both polls had the same top five this week. UNC came in at No. 2, followed by Northwestern at No. 3, Johns Hopkins at No. 4, and Florida at No. 5.
Below are the full rankings for this week.
KANE Women's Division I Media Poll Week 8
(Rank, team, first-place votes, points, record)
- Boston College (15)- 399, 13-0
- UNC (1)- 385, 10-0
- Northwestern- 368, 8-2
- Johns Hopkins- 347, 8-2
- Florida- 335, 9-2
- Syracuse- 308, 8-4
- Princeton- 306, 8-1
- Maryland- 288, 7-2
- Stanford- 265, 10-3
- Virginia- 236, 7-4
- Duke- 222, 9-3
- James Madison- 205, 7-4
- Yale- 201, 7-3
- Penn- 198, 5-3
- Clemson- 187, 9-4
- Loyola Maryland- 147, 8-5
- Brown- 127, 7-2
- Michigan- 123, 7-3
- USC- 103, 8-3
- Stony Brook- 90, 7-3
- Notre Dame- 68, 6-5
- Army- 67, 8-2
- Navy- 60, 8-4
- Drexel- 58, 9-2
- Ohio State- 26, 8-2
IWLCA Division I Coaches Poll Week 8
(Rank, team)
- Boston College
- UNC
- Northwestern
- Johns Hopkins
- Florida
- Syracuse
- Maryland
- Princeton
- Virginia
- Stanford
- Duke
- Yale
- James Madison
- Penn
- Clemson
- Michigan
- Loyola Maryland
- USC
- Brown
- Stony Brook
- Notre Dame
- Navy
- Drexel
- Harvard
- Army West Point
Received Votes: Denver, Ohio State
Published