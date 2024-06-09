Boston College Baseball Lands Commitment from Class of 2025's Logan Dawson
The Boston College baseball program picked up a commitment from class of 2025 shortstop and right-handed pitcher Logan Dawson on Sunday afternoon.
“I am excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Boston College,” wrote Dawson via X.
The rising senior is a multi-sport athlete out of Eastern Regional High School in N.J., who also plays football and basketball. This season, Eastern finished as the runner ups in the NJSIAA Group 4 State Playoffs, suffering a 6-4 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan in the title game.
According to Perfect Game USA, Dawson has won multiple awards during his young career thus far including making the 2023 and 2024 Rawlings-PG Preseason Underclassman All-American Teams, 16 All-Tournament Teams, two-time Tournament Most Valuable Pitcher, five PG Super25 Champions, and two-time BCS Champion with the SJ Young Guns Select, both in 2020.
This summer, Dawson will compete in the 2024 Perfect Game Super25 Mid-Atlantic Regional which is currently going on, and Northeast Super Qualifier next weekend. Last year during the WWBA 2025 Grads or 16U National Championship, Dawson made the All-Tournament Team and recorded an 84 mph fastball, while consistently staying in the 82-84 mph range, a 71 mph curveball, and a 77 mph changeup.
Dawson is the Eagles 15th commitment from the class of 2025, joining shortstops Luke Gallo and William Kraemer; catcher Easton Masse; right-handed pitchers Logan Berenson, Luke D’Ancona, Chase Hartsell, Eamon McDermott, Koby Seelig, and Leo Vitarelli; left-handed pitcher Zach Fronio; third basemen Gabe Malaret and Kevin Jeon; outfielder Henry Murray; and first baseman Kevin Vallese.