Men's Basketball Announces '22 Signing Class

Boston College announced they have signed four players to the Class of '22. Prince Aligbe, DJ Hand, Armani Almighty and Chas Kelly all signed their National Letter of Intent this week. BC's four-player class ranks 26th nationally per Rivals.com, while 247sports.com tabs the four newcomers at 33rd nationally. This class is the first time BC has ever landed two four star recruits (Aligbe & Hand).

"We believe that we added four high character guys to our program," said Grant. "They are welcome additions and we look forward to seeing the impact they will have in Boston!"

Per the press release:

Prince Aligbe is a 6-7, 215 lb. forward from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn. and is a four-star rated recruit by the three major recruiting indexes. At Minnehaha Academy, Aligbe averaged 11.2 points per game as a junior in a program that has featured two of the top prep players in the country over the past two seasons.



Grant on Aligbe: "We are excited to have Prince join our basketball family. He brings great length, athleticism, and spirit to our program. He has leadership qualities and has experienced winning throughout his career. He is a very good defensive player and has a knack for rebounding. He adds another element to our team with his skills to rebound and lead the fast break. He scores in a variety of ways and we expect him to develop tremendously in our program."



D.J. Hand is a 6-5, 180 lb. guard from Landstown H.S. in Virginia Beach, Va. A four-star ranked player, he is one of the top shooting guards in the country. As a junior, Hand averaged nearly 33 points per game - including a 43-point performance in the Virginia Class 6 state semis. He was a 2021 First Team All-State selection in Virginia.



Grant on Hand: "D.J. was the first to commit in our 2022 class - he is the one that got everything started - and we are excited to have him join our basketball family. He is a big, physical, scoring point guard. He is wired to score and has great size for his position. D.J. scores at all three levels, but what makes him unique are his passing abilities and rebounding ability for his position. He has a lot of energy and personality and has been a winner throughout his career. We are excited to see his growth in the future."



Chas Kelley is a 6-5, 180 lb. guard from The Phelps School in Malvern, Pa. A native of Houston, Kelley has earned a high three-star rating from all of the major recruiting sites as a combo guard. Kelley played his first two seasons of prep basketball at Cy-Creek H.S. in Houston, averaging nearly 16 points, five rebounds, five assists, and four steals as a sophomore.



Grant on Kelley: "Chas has shown tremendous growth over the last year. His body and his game have really developed at a fast pace. He is a long combo guard who is comfortable quarterbacking the team or playing off the ball as a scorer. He is a confident 3-point shooter with range. Chas has the tools to be a really good defensive player and plays with a lot of spirit. He shows great leadership skills and is very vocal. We look forward to seeing his development in the future."



Armani Mighty is a 6-10, 220 lb. center from Toronto and United Scholastic Academy. Born in Jamaica, Mighty has been playing organized basketball for only three years. A three-star rated recruit by Rivals.com, Mighty shined on the grassroots circuit this past summer with Canada Elite - the country's top AAU program.



Grant on Mighty: "Armani brings a great dimension to our program with his length, size and athleticism. He is very mobile and runs the floor well for his size. He has a knack for tracking the ball for rebounds and protects the rim with his shot blocking abilities. Armani has a great feel for the game and his passing is unique for his position. His growth has been tremendous in the last year and I expect him to continue to expand his game. We are really excited to have him join our basketball family."