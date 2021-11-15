Langford Brothers Drop 33 points, as BC Defeats Fairfield 72-64

DeMarr Langford Jr. and Makai Ashton Langford combined for 33 points, as the Eagles earned their third straight victory, dropping Fairfield 72-64 on Sunday at Conte Forum.

Ashton-Langford was the team leader in scoring with 17 points, on 6-9 shooting, while his brother DeMarr continued his hot start to the season with 16 points.

The Eagles led this game from beginning to end, the third straight game they have done so all season. They did this through some good three point shooting (57%), and good defense, holding the Stags to a 37% field goal percentage. Jaeden Zackery was particularly aggressive on defense, grabbing three big steals, and scoring ten second half points.

The big issues in the game for BC were free throws and turnovers. The Eagles only shot 57% from the line, which included some big misses down the stretch that allowed the Stags to hang around. “If that game was a little bit closer, it might not have went the way we wanted it to,” Makai Ashton-Langford said in the post game press conference. “So we got to get right with the free throws.”

On the turnover front, BC gave up 17 turnovers, a drastic increase from the previous two games where they averaged just 10.5 per game.

Even with the frustrating mistakes at time, Boston College was able to close the door, and defeat a team they should beat. But they are going to need to play much better for their next game, a road trip to URI to face off with the 2-0 Rams. Stay tuned for full coverage on the site.

