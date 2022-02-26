Skip to main content

Clemson at Boston College: Live Updates

Boston College will look to make it three in a row this afternoon at Conte Forum

Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) return home for Senior Day when they face of with the Clemson Tigers in a conference rematch. The two teams played a thriller in January, a game that BC won 70-68 on the road. Recently, the Eagles are playing great basketball, with two straight wins. Quinten Post & Jaeden Zackery have turned into leaders for Earl Grant's squad. Post led BC with 18 points on Wednesday against NC State, while Zackery had 16 points and has become a star for the Eagles.

Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) at Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Saturday, February 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill Massachuetts
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
  • Betting Odds: Clemson (-1)

Tale of the Tape

Screen Shot 2022-02-26 at 5.49.11 AM

Via BCeagles.com

 Projected Starting Lineup: DeMarr Langford, Quinten Post, Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery, James Karnik

Quinten Post

QuintenPost

18 points against NC State

Injuries: TJ Bickerstaff is questionable for Boston College. PJ Hall is questionable for Clemson.

Clemson at Boston College: Live Updates

