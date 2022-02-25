How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Clemson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Skip to main content

How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Clemson Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Guide to viewing BC's game on Saturday against the Clemson Tigers

Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) return home for Senior Day when they face of with the Clemson Tigers in a conference rematch. The two teams played a thriller in January, a game that BC won 70-68 on the road. Recently, the Eagles are playing great basketball, with two straight wins. Quinten Post & Jaeden Zackery have turned into leaders for Earl Grant's squad. Post led BC with 18 points on Wednesday against NC State, while Zackery had 16 points and has become a star for the Eagles. 

Post had 18 points against NC State

QuintenPost

Photo via BCEagles.com

Clemson Tigers (13-15, 5-12 ACC) at Boston College (11-16, 6-11 ACC) 

  • Date/Time: Saturday, February 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill Massachuetts
  • TV: ACC Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Jaeden Zackery

USATSI_17699804_168388155_lowres

16 points against NC State

