    • November 9, 2021
    Boston College vs. Dartmouth: Live Updates

    A live look at the Boston College men's basketball game with insight and analysis
    Boston College and Dartmouth will tip off the 2021-22 season tonight at Conte Forum. The Eagles under new head coach Earl Grant will look to start his tenure off on the right foot. While Dartmouth, who didn't play last year, will play the role of spoiler. 

    Time: 8:00 pm
    Where: Chestnut Hill, MA
    TV: ACCNX
    Radio: WEEI 850
    Opening Line: Boston College (-12)

    Join us as we live-blog and discuss the Boston College Eagles and Dartmouth game here in our liveblog.  We will provide updates on the site throughout the game, including big plays, observations, and analysis. 

    And you can dive into the conversation — it's easy — by simply going to Maroon and Gold Forum, find today's game post and comment along!

    It's free! You can share your reactions and observations with our staff, subscribers and fellow members of the BC Bulletin community as we react to the game in real time. We hope you comment, it makes watch alongs an even richer experience, and we want to hear what you have to say about the game. Disagree or agree with me? Leave your thoughts in the forum!

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    Boston College vs. Dartmouth: Live Updates

