How to Watch: Boston College Eagles vs. Dartmouth Big Green

The Earl Grant era begins tonight in Chestnut Hill, as the Boston College Eagles face off with the Dartmouth Big Green in Conte Forum.

Last season was a tough one for the Eagles, who finished 4-16, and fired head coach Jim Christian before the season was over. In addition there was a mess exodus in the transfer portal including guards Jay Heath (Arizona State) Rich Kelly (UMass), forward CJ Felder (Florida) and Luka Kraljevic (Miami of Ohio).

The Eagles brought in Earl Grant from College of Charleston as the new head coach, and filled their roster from the transfer portal and through recruiting. His staff added transfers Brevin Galloway (College of Charleston), TJ Bickerstaff (Drexel) and Quentin Post (Mississippi State). Jaeden Zachary, Devin McGlockton, Gianni Thompson and Kanye Jones will join the roster as true freshmen.

This is the 31st matchup between the two schools, dating back to 1904-05. Boston College is 22-8 all-time vs. Dartmouth. The two teams last played in 2018 with Boston College winning 86-72.

Dartmouth (0-0, 0-0 Ivy) at Boston College (0-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST

Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 8:00 p.m. EST Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ACC Network Extra, Eric Gallanty (Play by Play), Tim Collins (Color)

ACC Network Extra, Eric Gallanty (Play by Play), Tim Collins (Color) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM/App 992

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC