BC 73 Dartmouth 57: What Did We Learn?

A look at what BC did right, and what they need to improve on after Tuesday's win over the Big Green

On Tuesday, Boston College men's basketball soundly defeated the Darmouth Big Green 73-57. The opening of the Earl Grant era started off strong, but what did we learn? Here are some observations from Game 1.

The Defense Looked Much Improved, But We Need To See More

One of the biggest issues with Jim Christian's squads had to be the defense. They gave up far too many second chances and easy buckets which in turn allowed teams to come back or build leads. In this small sample size, it looks like Grants "gritty not pretty" philosophy is starting to take hold. For 32 minutes BC made scoring difficult for Dartmouth, mixing up schemes, and not allowing anything cheap or easy, especially in the first half where they held the Big Green to just 22% shooting. However, and it could be just due to the bench getting more minutes, they looked sloppy for the last eight minutes or so of the game, allowing Dartmouth to shoot 51% in the second half.

The Offense Should Go Through DeMarr Langford

Last season Langford looked like a true freshman, but showcased bursts of athleticism that made him unique on the BC squad. In yesteday's game, Langford (8/10 shooting, 16 points) looks much more polished, but with the athleticism to score in a variety of ways. BC lost their top four scorers after last season, Langford has the ability to be the top guy for BC, and showed it off on Tuesday.

BC's Next Big in Quinten Post

Again, this was against Dartmouth (feel like I need to preface this on every point), but Post looked like an ACC center. He did a nice job backing down his defender to get easy layups, and had a nice touch to his shot, finishing the game with 14 points and six rebounds. James Karnik (5 rebounds) was the starter, but as the season goes on, don't be surprised if Post, the transfer from Mississippi State starts to see his minutes increase.

The Young Kids Are Just That….Young

Boston College rolled out a handful of their true freshman, with Jaeden Zackery (not necessarily a typical BC true freshman) getting the start, and Kanye Jones seeing big minutes. Gianni Thompson BC's top recruit, saw limited minutes in garbage time. Jones looked the most game ready of the trio, scoring ten points. Thompson and Zackery fell into foul trouble, something that happens frequently for younger players. All three of these players will have big roles in the future of this program, but it may take time for them to find their footing.

BC is going to need to be careful with Galloway

Brevin Galloway did not have the game he probably hoped for returning to the court after missing most of 2020-21 with an ACL injury. He went 2-9 from the field, and had to be removed after limping on court. Not sure of the injury status yet, but BC will have to closely monitor his minutes as the rigors of the season continue to build.

Earl Grant Has Good Dance Moves

While it's hard to gauge a coach's in game ability after one game, we can say that Grant showcased some solid dance moves.

