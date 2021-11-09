Boston College vs. Dartmouth: Preview and Prediction

It's the beginning of a new era as Earl Grant and his Boston College Eagles open the 2021-22 season tonight against Dartmouth. With loads of new names, both transfers and true freshmen, Grant has worked to redefine the program, with an emphasis on grittiness and defense. To kick off the season they face off against Dartmouth, who like every other Ivy League team, did not play in 2020-21.

Time: 8:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

TV: ACC Network Extra

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Boston College (-13.0)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 86% chance of winning this game.

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (145) Dartmouth (280)

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, James Vander Baan

Series History: This is the 31st matchup between the two schools, dating back to 1904-05. Boston College is 22-8 all-time vs. Dartmouth. The two teams last played in 2018 with Boston College winning 86-72.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Who can be the go to scorer? BC lost four of their top scorers after the season as Jay Heath (ASU), CJ Felder (Florida), Rich Kelly (UMass) and Steffon Mitchell (draft) departed the program. Someone is going to have to step up and become the shooter for this team. Who will that be?

2. How Improved Can The Defense Get? BC's defense was atrocious last year, and was a major liability game in and game out. Grant is working to improve that. But with a team full of true freshmen, transfers and role players from last year, how much of a jump can they take?

3. What will the lineup and rotation look like? Our projection on the lineup is very much that, a guess. Grant could always go smaller and have three guards and start Brevin Galloway, or he could put Fred Scott or Quentin Post in the lineup as well. It will be interesting to see how Grant creates his starting five, and how incorporates his rather large group of freshmen into the mix.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: Do not be surprised if the Eagles either show a little rust coming out of the tunnel or have a few hiccups throughout the game. With a new coach and new system, it may take a little for things to click. BC should win this game, but expect Dartmouth to stick around for a while. Boston College 64 Dartmouth 54

