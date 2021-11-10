Boston College Opens Earl Grant Era With 73-57 Win

Boston College opened the 2021-22 season with an impressive 73-57 win over Dartmouth. Guard DeMarr Langford led all scorers with 16 points, while center Quenten Post dropped in 14 points and seven boards off the bench.

The Eagles showcased stingy defense, and crisp scoring, to jump to an early lead. BC mixed up defensive looks, even incorporating some full court press to confuse the Big Green. The first half ended on a high note, with BC controlling the game 42-19. Makai Ashton Langford also had a strong game scoring 10 points all in the first half.

Unlike teams in the past, this BC squad kept their foot on the throttle never letting the lead get into single digits in the second half. Dartmouth struggled the entire first half, but found their footing in the second, scoring 38 points. However, BC’s offense did enough to keep the lead wide enough that the Big Green never were able to get back into it.

However, this game was devoid of any real drama, Dartmouth hits buckets down the stretch but never felt like they were any threat. Unlike games in the past, where Jim Christian or Steve Donahue squads would lose or struggle against lower opponents, Grant's team did not do that. They dominated from tip off to final whistle. This wasn't a particularly tough opponent, but Tuesday's win was a positive sign on the direction fo the Boston College basketball program.

Boston College returns to the court on Friday when they face off with Holy Cross at Conte Forum at 7pm

Some Game Notes:

* BC went with a starting lineup of Langford, Ashton-Langford, Karnik, Bickerstaff and Jaeden Zackery

* Brevin Galloway left the game with a knee injury, and was seen icing it after he was removed. Galloway suffered a torn ACL last year that caused him to miss the season.

* Fred Scott missed the game due to concussion protocol

* Freshman Kanye Jones had a strong first game for BC, scoring 12 points and five rebounds.

* Highly touted freshman Gianni Thompson made his BC debut late in the second half, hitting a corner three but also getting called for two quick fouls.

* BC shot 38.9% from three point range, while Dartmouth shot 20.7%