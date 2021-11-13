Boston College Cruises to 85-55 Victory Over Holy Cross

Another big win for the Eagles who grab their second victory of the week

Boston College (2-0) jumped out to a 13-2 run to start the game against Holy Cross, and never looked back, easily downing the Crusaders 85-55. In the 133rd meeting of these two schools, it was the Eagles who clearly were the better team, shooting 59.6% on the day, while grabbing 12 steals in a complete defensive effort for the second straight game.

DeMarr Langford had a career night, setting a personal best with 20 points on 6/9 shooting. Four of the five Boston College starters hit double figures, with James Karnik being the only to not reach the mark. Quinten Post had another solid game scoring 10 points off the bench.

Boston College again put together a complete game, and dominated Holy Cross for the full 40 minutes. Although Holy Cross won't match up to some of the more difficult opponents the Eagles have on their schedule, it was good to see Earl Grant's squad keep their foot on the pedal and beat a team like this. So many times in the past fifteen years BC has blown games to teams like Hartford, UMass Lowell, and teams they had no business losing to.

The Eagles will return to the court on Sunday at 4pm

Notes:

* DeMarr Langford is going to be a star. The sophomore scored 20 points, and was aggressive throughout. What is impressive about his game is he takes high percentage shots, which gives him points easily.

* Holy Cross was able to score from the field, shooting 46% from the field, but had no answer from outside, shooting just 23% from beyond the arc.

* The defensive intensity is evident under Grant. BC had the 12 steals, but for the second straight game you saw defenders glued to shooters, making plays, and turning steals into transition points.

* Fred Scott returned to the roster, scoring five points in limited minutes. Guessing they had him on a minute limit, but it was good to see him get back on the floor.

* TJ Bickerstaff is going to be a player to watch this season. 15 points on the day and seven rebounds. Energetic player that certainly is going to continue to grow in Grant's system.