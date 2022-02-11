How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Saturday evening against the Duke Blue Devils

Boston College (9-14, 4-8 ACC) will look to pull off a big upset on Saturday, as they host the #7 Duke Blue Devils at Conte Forum. The Eagles are fresh off a loss to Syracuse on Tuesday, and have dropped four out of their last five. For Mike Krzyzewski, it's a quick turnaround after a physical win over Clemson on Thursday, that included a vicious flagrant foul on star center Wendell Moore, who should be good to go.

Paolo Banchero Leads Duke with 17.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game

Duke (20-4, 10-3) at Boston College (9-13, 4-8 ACC)

Date/Time: Saturday, February 12 at 5:00 p.m. EST

Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

Betting Odds: Duke (-15) via Oddsshark

Center/Forward Quinten Post 14 points and 14 rebounds against Syracuse on Tuesday

