Boston College vs. Fairfield: Preview & Prediction

Boston College (2-0) play again tonight as they face off with the Fairfield Stags (0-1) to wrap up a three game homestand. The Eagles are looking to build upon two solid wins to open the season, most recently crushing Holy Cross 85-55 at home.

Time: 4:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

TV: ACC Network Extra

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Boston College (-10.0)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 85.0% chance of winning this game.

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (131) Fairfield (222)

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zachery

Series History: This is the 39th meeting between the two schools, dating back to 1952. BC is 27-11 all time against Fairfield, with the Eagles owning the series edge 27-11. The two teams last faced off in 2018, with BC winning 77-67.

Injury Updates: Brevin Galloway (knee) will be a gametime decision.

Name to Watch: Supreme Cook, Forward. A member of the all name team in college basketball, Cook scored nine points for the Stags in the opener.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Can BC keep the great play going against a (slightly) better team? Fairfield won't be a great team, but they certainly are a step up from Holy Cross and Dartmouth, both teams BC trounced. With the difficulty curve going up, will the Eagles be able to keep up the solid play on both ends of the court?

2. Is three point shooting going to be an issue all year? One of BC's biggest concerns this season has to be their shooting from beyond the arc, where they shoot 31%. That number is going to need to improve if they are going to be a threat from three. Someone like Fred Scott, who can shoot the long range shot could be their answer, but they need another guard to step up as well.

3. Who will be Robin to DeMarr Langford's Batman? Through the first two games we have seen that DeMarr Langford is going to be the catalyst for the BC offense. Averaging 18.0 points, he looks aggressive and confident. But who will be the number two? His brother Makai? TJ Bickerstaff?

AJ's Fearless Prediction: The Eagles are playing inspired basketball this season under Earl Grant, and looked very good against Holy Cross. I am not expecting a change against Fairfield, a team that on paper shouldn't be much of a problem against BC. The spread is ten, I think BC easily covers that. Boston College 74 Fairfield 60

