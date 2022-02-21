Skip to main content

Florida State at Boston College: Live Updates

A live look in at today's matchup between the Eagles and Seminoles

Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC) will look to end their five game losing streak as they return home to face Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC). Leonard Hamilton's squad has not been their typical top of the conference squad this season. The Noles have already lost to Clemson, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech and Pitt, all teams the Eagles have beaten. 

Caleb Mills

USATSI_17651958_168388155_lowres

Will he play for FSU?

Florida State (14-12, 7-9 ACC) at Boston College (9-16, 4-11 ACC)

  • Date/Time: Monday, February 21 at 7:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
  • TV: ACC Network (Jon Alter, Malcolm Huckaby)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
  • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

DeMarr Langford

DemarrLangford

Missed second half against Syracuse with toe injury

Projected Starting Lineup: Brevin Galloway, DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford, Jaeden Zackery, James Karnik

Injuries: TBA

Florida State at Boston College: Live Updates

