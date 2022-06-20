2022 Paradise Jam Bracket Revealed

Eagles will take on George Mason in the first round

The 2022 Paradise Jam, a multi team event (MTE), has set their bracket for the upcoming tournament. Per the tournament's twitter handle the following teams will face off in the opening round of the tournament.

Drake vs. Buffalo

Wyoming vs Howard

Belmont vs Tarleton State

BC vs George Mason

The winner of BC and George Mason would get the winner of Belmont and Tarleton State. The Eagles lost to the Bruins 100-85 in November of 2019 at Conte Forum.

According to KenPom.com, George Mason Boston College and were ranked the 113th and 114th teams respectively according to his team ranking system.

The event which will be held in the Virgin Island is the 23rd edition of the tournament, and will tip-off November 18-21, 2022. All games taking place at the University of the Virgin Islands Sports and Fitness Center, and streamed on ESPN3.

As the rest of Boston College's out of conference schedule continues to unfold stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future updates.

