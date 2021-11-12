Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Preview and Predictions

Boston College (1-0) play again tonight as they face off with the Holy Cross Crusaders, a matchup that has a long storied history. For the Eagles they are going to want to build off their opening win against Dartmouth, Earl Grant's first in Chestnut Hill. Holy Cross (1-0), defeated Regis in their season opener.

Time: 7:00 pm

Where: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

TV: ACC Network Extra

Radio: WEEI 850

Current Line: Boston College (-16.5)

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Boston College has an 90.5% chance of winning this game.

Ken Pom Ratings: Boston College (143) Holy Cross (324)

Projected Staters: Makai Ashton Langford, Demarr Langford, TJ Bickerstaff, James Karnik, Jaeden Zachery

Series History: This is the 113th matchup between these two Catholic schools, with Holy Cross holding a 58-54 edge historically, but BC has won 8 out of their last ten against HC, and 17 out of the last 20. The two teams last played in 2012, with the Eagles winning 70-60.

Injury Updates: Fred Scott (concussion) status unknown, and Brevin Galloway (knee) will be a gametime decision.

Three Questions Heading Into This Game:

1. Can defense continue what they did in first half against Dartmouth? BC's defense was ferocious to start the game against the Big Green holding them to just 19 points on 22% shooting. The second half was a completely different story as Dartmouth was much better getting to the basket. What team will we see on Friday?

2. Can Grant Prevent Let Downs That Have Doomed Predecessors? UMass Lowell, Hartford, Bryant, the list goes on and on of bad losses that crippled the Steve Donahue and Jim Christian eras. In his first game Grant's team effort looked strong, but that momentum could come to a halt if his team sputters against a team like Holy Cross.

3. How much of the offense can DeMarr Langford shoulder? Scoring came from a variety of players on Tuesday, but Langford looks like he is primed to be "the guy", as he finished with 16 points. He could be a game changers for BC, and Friday's game could be the next step in his maturation into an offensive force for the Eagles.

AJ's Fearless Prediction: It was only one game but there was a lot to like about the way BC played against Dartmouth. Holy Cross is arguably in the same stratosphere of talent as the Big Green. Boston College should take care of business on Friday night, and earn another win. Boston College 74 Holy Cross 55

