How to Watch & Stream BC vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Boston College Eagles vs. Holy Cross Crusaders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Friday night against the Holy Cross Crusaders
    Author:

    Boston College (1-0) will try to get their second straight win tonight as they face off with their historic rivals Holy Cross. This is the first game between the two schools since 2012, a game the Eagles won 70-60. 

    On Tuesday, Boston College won their opener against Dartmouth in convincing fashion 73-57. In Earl Grant's opener, DeMarr Langford led the way for the Eagles with 16 points, while center Quinten Post was effective on the glass with 14 points and seven boards. 

    This is the 113th matchup between these two Catholic schools from Massachusets, with Holy Cross holding a 58-54 edge historically. But BC has won 8 out of their last ten against HC, and 17 out of the last 20. The two teams last played in 2012, with the Eagles winning 70-60. 

    Holy Cross (1-0, 0-0 Ivy) at Boston College (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

    • Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST
    • Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA
    • TV: ACC Network Extra, Eric Gallanty (Play by Play), Tim Collins (Color)
    • Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).
    • Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)
    • Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM/App 967

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    DemarrLangford
    Basketball

    How to Watch & Stream BC vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

    1 minute ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17100104_168388155_lowres (1)
    Football

    Boston College vs. Georgia Tech: Final Thoughts & Predictions

    51 minutes ago
    Comment
    TraeBarry
    Football

    Injury Report for Boston College vs. Georgia Tech Game

    2 hours ago
    Comment
    conteforum
    Basketball

    Boston College vs. Holy Cross: Preview and Predictions

    3 hours ago
    Comment
    Pic_Gallery_Mizzou_Boston_College-615059230fcced3942fe5eae_Sep_26_2021_11_34_25
    Football

    Three Keys to Victory: Georgia Tech

    4 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_17101247_168388155_lowres (1)
    Podcast

    Morning Bulletin: BC vs. GT Podcast Preview

    5 hours ago
    Comment
    chaskelley
    Basketball

    Men's Basketball Announces '22 Signing Class

    Nov 11, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_16939792_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    On Tuesday, BC Men's Basketball Came to Play Defense

    Nov 11, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_11991831_168388155_lowres
    Football

    UConn Hires Jim Mora Jr As Next Head Coach

    Nov 11, 2021
    Comment