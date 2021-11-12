How to Watch & Stream BC vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

How to watch, stream and listen to BC's game on Friday night against the Holy Cross Crusaders

Boston College (1-0) will try to get their second straight win tonight as they face off with their historic rivals Holy Cross. This is the first game between the two schools since 2012, a game the Eagles won 70-60.

On Tuesday, Boston College won their opener against Dartmouth in convincing fashion 73-57. In Earl Grant's opener, DeMarr Langford led the way for the Eagles with 16 points, while center Quinten Post was effective on the glass with 14 points and seven boards.

This is the 113th matchup between these two Catholic schools from Massachusets, with Holy Cross holding a 58-54 edge historically. But BC has won 8 out of their last ten against HC, and 17 out of the last 20. The two teams last played in 2012, with the Eagles winning 70-60.

Holy Cross (1-0, 0-0 Ivy) at Boston College (1-0, 0-0 ACC)

Date/Time: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST

Friday, Nov. 12 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place: Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, MA TV: ACC Network Extra, Eric Gallanty (Play by Play), Tim Collins (Color)

ACC Network Extra, Eric Gallanty (Play by Play), Tim Collins (Color) Live Stream: fuboTV (link here).

fuboTV (link here). Radio (Boston College): WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play)

WEEI 850 AM, Danya Abrams (Color), Josh Maurer (Play by Play) Satellite Radio: Sirius/XM/App 967

